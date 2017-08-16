Director: Jérôme Salle
Year: 2017

Jacques-Yves Cousteau's first fascination with the ocean began with his career as a Naval pilot, but over the next 30 years of his life that developed into a desire to venture deeper than any man has ever been before. The sea might be a dangerous place, but to him it was a world of beauty, of purity, of opportunity. It was thanks to his life's work and improvement of the aqua-lung design that aided the development of open-circuit scuba technology, allowing divers and explorers to travel to depths never before thought possible. He even boat his own ship, Calypso, and brought his wife Simone and sons Jean-Michel and Philippe on his many adventures. He wrote many books including the best-selling 'Silent World: A Story of Undersea Discovery and Adventure' and won a Palme d'or at Cannes Film Festival for the documentary adaptation 'The Silent World'. He was later awarded the coveted U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work in 1985.

'The Odyssey' (also called 'L'odyssée') is a French biopic drama following the sea-faring adventures of conservationist and aquatic explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Directed by Jérôme Salle ('The Tourist', 'Anthony Zimmer') who wrote the screenplay alongside Laurent Turner ('Sous le même toit', '9-Month Stretch'), is has been adapted from the book 'Capitaine de La Calypso' by Albert Falco and Yves Paccalet. Having already won a César Award for Best Sound, the film will be released in the UK on August 18th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Chloe Hirschman, Adam Neill
