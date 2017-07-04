Get ready for the Sweet 16th Edition of New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) this summer, arriving at the Film Society of Lincoln Center and SVA Theatre. The event will host a number of screenings, many of which will be making their North American premiere, as well as Q&A sessions with directors and actors and an award ceremony.
The festival will be showing a tonne of films from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and South East Asia including 'Battle of Memories', 'Duckweed' and 'Soul on a String' (China); 'Dealer/Healer', 'Mad World' and 'Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight' (Hong Kong); 'Traces of Sin', 'Wet Woman in the Wind' and 'Close-Knit' (Japan); 'Jane', 'A Quiet Dream' and 'The Villainess' (South Korea); and many more.
Documentaries include Jung Yoon-suk's 'Bamseom Pirates Seoul Inferno' and Jero Yun's 'Mrs. B., A North Korean Woman'. There will also be a special Surprise Screening of an as yet unknown 1992 film for it's 25th anniversary.
Among some of those receiving awards are Duan Yihong from 'Extraordinary Mission' who will be honoured with the NYAFF 2017 Star Asia Award alongside Gang Dong-won from 'Vanishing Time', Eric Tsang from 'Mad World' who gets the NYAFF 2017 Star Hong Kong Lifetime Achievement Award, and 'The Villainess' director Jung Byung-gil with the NYAFF 2017 Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema.
NYAFF takes place from June 30th to July 16th 2017.
