Director: Joseph Cedar
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and make connections with all the important people. It's never really clear why he's so desperate to do often dubious favours for people of the elite that he barely knows, but he certainly uses his meetings as ammunition during social occasions, name-dropping where he can and wheedling his way into conversations that might benefit him in the future. He does everything he can to ensure that people meet and remember him, even if that means chasing people down on their morning jog or breaking into their homes. Nobody really knows the truth about his job, his background or even his family, but one thing that's for sure is that his life is about to be turned upside down after a down-and-out young politician he met three years ago becomes the Prime Minister of Israel.

Directed and written by the award-winning Joseph Cedar ('Footnote', 'Beaufort', 'Campfire'), 'Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer' is a new drama starring Richard Gere. The film premiered in 2016 at the Telluride Film Festival and was also shown at Toronto International Film Festival. It is due to hit theaters in March 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , Jonathan Avigdori, Andrew Polk, Jorge Pupo,
