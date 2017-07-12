Director: Jayson Thiessen
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and sunshine, and of course, brightly coloured ponies. Everyone is friends in this magical world of fun and frolics, and life seems perfect until the arrival of a dark and dominating force. Tempest Shadow flies into Ponyville during one of their awesome parties and decides that she wants to take over this utopic land with the help of her nefarious assistant Grubber. She's the commander of the Storm King's fleet and more powerful than anyone else in the land, despite having a broken horn, but the Mane 6 are determined not to let her take away their beloved home. Princess Twilight Sparkle bands together with her friends Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, and her dragon assistant Spike, to stop Tempest Shadow harming the creatures of Equestria, but she soon realised that Tempest's 'mane' interest is in Twilight's horn. As the Princess of Friendship, Twilight must find a way to extend her love and joy to her biggest threat.

Bronies and Pegasisters, get ready for 'My Little Pony: The Movie'! Based on the animated television series 'My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic', the film is brought to you by director Jayson Thiessen of the TV series, his co-screenwriters Meghan McCarthy and Michael Vogel, and new writers Rita Hsiao ('Mulan', 'Toy Story 2') and Joe Ballarini ('Dance of the Dead'). It is set to be released on October 6th 2017.


Starring: Ashleigh Ball, , , , , , , Andrea Libman, , , Tabitha St. Germain, , Cathy Weseluck
