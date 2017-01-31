Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Philip is a typical young English gent, except that he has a deepening desire for revenge burning in his heart. He believes that his strangely dark cousin Rachel Ashley has killed his guardian Ambrose for his money, only it's Philip that receives the inheritance in the end, not Rachel. When she arrives in England, Philip accepts her warily into his home, but despite all evidence against her, he can't help himself falling for her beauty and her grace. She's clearly an intelligent and deceptive woman, and everyone else can see that she is only charming Philip to achieve her own selfish ends. But it really doesn't matter how much he is warned about her by those closest to him - particularly Louise Kendall - he's only falling deeper under her spell. 

Based on the book of the same name by early 20th century Cornish writer Daphne Du Maurier (author of 'The Birds' and 'Rebecca'), 'My Cousin Rachel' has been directed and written by the award-winning Roger Michell ('Notting Hill', 'Changing Lanes', 'Morning Glory') and is set to appear in movie theatres on July 14th 2017. The trailer features an eerie, scene-setting cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game' by Ursine Vulpine featuring Annaca.


Starring: , , , , Andrew Knott, Poppy Lee Friar, Andrew Havill, Harrie Hayes, Vicki Pepperdine, Katherine Pearce, Chris Gallarus, Bobby Scott Freeman
