It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a crowded luxury train called the Orient Express in Istanbul, preparing for a long overnight journey to their destination. Among them is the world famous detective Hercule Poirot who certainly isn't expecting to be working in such circumstances, but when a passenger named Edward Ratchett is found havng been brutally murdered in his sleep on the second night, it's up to him to gather all available evidence and wheedle out all of the suspects. So who are they? He soon deduces that the potential killer could be one of eleven including Professor Gerhard Hardman, Edward Masterman the Butler, Count Andrenyi, Hector MacQueen the Assistant, Mary Debenham the Governess, Pilar Estravados the Missionary, Mrs. Hubbard the Widow, Marquez the Salesman, Hildegarde Schmidt the Maid, Doctor Arbuthnot or Princess Dragomiroff.
Based on the classic 1934 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, which has been adapted and referenced for decades, 'Murder On The Orient Express' is directed by Kenneth Branagh ('Cinderella', 'Thor'), who also plays Poirot in the film. The screenplay has been written by Michael Green ('Alien: Covenant', 'Logan', 'Green Lantern'), and it is set to be released in cinemas on November 10th 2017.
