When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive, she adopts the name Rita and joins forces with an actress named Betty to try and re-discover who she is and where she was going with a strange blue key and a bag full of money. Meanwhile, a filmmaker named Adam Kesher gets roped into a mob deal, and other characters are being stalked by a mysterious and terrifying figure. Doppelgangers, betrayed love and murder line the plot as bit-by-bit Rita makes connections to her memories. Blurring the lines between illusion and reality, dreams and wakefulness, David Lynch gets into the core of the human condition with this surreal mystery.
The 2001 psychological thriller 'Mulholland Drive', directed and written by David Lynch ('Twin Peaks', 'Blue Velvet'), has just received an all new digital restoration and will arrive back in cinemas on April 14th 2017 after a premiere at Birmingham's Flatpack Film Festival earlier in the month. A special edition DVD, Blu-ray and EST release will follow on May 22nd with some yet to be announced bonus features. This year also sees Lynch bringing back his mystery series 'Twin Peaks' with a mixture of returning and brand new cast.
