Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect solitary life, spending all their time together in their beautiful and peaceful country home. But their paradise is about to be threatened with the arrival of an older couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer), who appear to mistake their home for a bed and breakfast. The young woman's husband is accommodating to them despite their mistake and her serious reservations about letting strangers sleep in their house. Pretty soon this union of two couples turns into a bloody tale of fear, insanity and a whole load of weirdness - more people arrive at the sanctuary and the young woman's husband seems to be somebody else completely. Now it's a game of survival - God help you. 

'Mother!' is the sinister new horror flick directed, written and produced by star Jennifer Lawrence's partner Darren Aronofsky ('Requiem for a Dream', 'Black Swan', 'Noah') who shot the project using 16 mm film. Rumoured to be a loose remake of 'Rosemary's Baby', Jennifer actually dropped out of a romance called 'The Rosie Project' to appear in it. It was nominated for the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival 2017, and is set to be released in cinemas everywhere on September 15th 2017. 


Starring: , , , , , , , , ,
