Director: Barry Jenkins
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage years and eventually into manhood who's living in a rough Miami neighbourhood. 

Moonlight is an unforgettable drama at the intersection of race, sexuality, masculinity, identity, family, and love, that establishes director Barry Jenkins as a major American filmmaker for his ability to capture the pure feeling of longing and heartache playing out over the years. 

The lead role is played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes who each play the character at a different stage of his life. 

Moonlight was written and directed by Barry Jenkins whose debut full length movie (released eight years ago) 'Medicine for Melancholy' was critically acclaimed.


Starring: Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, Alex R. Hibbert, , Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp, Duan Sanderson, , Jaden Piner, Edson Jean, Jharrel Jerome
