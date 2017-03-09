Director: Harvey Lowry
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in the mountains and decide to stop and check it out. Jenny is in love with the antique stores and Michael finds comfort in an attractive young woman at the local bar (unbeknownst to his partner of course), and the pair decide to spend the night at beautiful hotel they happen across. The hotel porter reveals to them that this is a place where many people escape to when they don't want to be found, and not long after that Michael starts experiencing some serious deja vu. Everything feels familiar to the point that he's sure they have visited the place before. Jenny seems immune to the town's eerie spell and pretty soon becomes concerned when Michael's experiences start to manifest as hallucinations. It seems that nobody believes that what he is seeing and hearing is real, though the people in the town definitely have a secret - and it's sure to cost him his life. 

Directed by Harvey Lowry ('Union Bound', 'Cassidy Way', 'Dance Night Obsession'), 'Monday At 11:01 A.M.' is written by and stars Charles Agron ('Dark House') in only his second film venture.


Starring: Charles Agron,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment