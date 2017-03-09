Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in the mountains and decide to stop and check it out. Jenny is in love with the antique stores and Michael finds comfort in an attractive young woman at the local bar (unbeknownst to his partner of course), and the pair decide to spend the night at beautiful hotel they happen across. The hotel porter reveals to them that this is a place where many people escape to when they don't want to be found, and not long after that Michael starts experiencing some serious deja vu. Everything feels familiar to the point that he's sure they have visited the place before. Jenny seems immune to the town's eerie spell and pretty soon becomes concerned when Michael's experiences start to manifest as hallucinations. It seems that nobody believes that what he is seeing and hearing is real, though the people in the town definitely have a secret - and it's sure to cost him his life.
Directed by Harvey Lowry ('Union Bound', 'Cassidy Way', 'Dance Night Obsession'), 'Monday At 11:01 A.M.' is written by and stars Charles Agron ('Dark House') in only his second film venture.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
That's What I Like
3
Six (Live)
4
Shape Of You
7
Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Salazar's Revenge)
8
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
9
Dat Sexy Body
10
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...