To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind closed doors she is a serious poker prodigy. She has been running an exclusive, underground gambling club in a luxury suite for ten years with a clientele that includes the likes of Hollywoo's biggest superstars, celebrity athletes, business tycoons and even the Russian mob. Unfortunately for her, the latter lands her in the sights of the FBI who raid her poker game one late night and arrest her for operating an illegal gambling business. The only person she can talk to now is her defence lawyer Charlie Jaffrey, but even he takes some convincing to change his perspective on this shrewd and uncompromising woman. And who is really going to believe that she isn't in cahoots with the mob?
'Molly's Game' is the true story of a young poker lover, based on her memoir 'Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker'. The movie has been directed and written by the Academy Award winning Aaron Sorkin ('Steve Jobs', 'The Social Network', 'A Few Good Men') in his first ever directing job. It will be released on November 22nd 2017.
