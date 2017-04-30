Director: Matthias Bruhn
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Molly is a young Monster much adored by her parents. Their family in Monsterland is about to grow with the arrival of a new baby Monster, but in order for her mother's egg to be hatched safely, they must take it to Egg Island. Unfortunately, Molly must stay behind with her best friend Edison - a clockwork toy - for a few days as she's much too small to go on the journey, but when she realises that her mother and father have left something behind, she decides to set off after them to reunite them with the item. More than that though, she wants to prove that she's not a little Monster anymore and gets on a train to follow them. Of course, things don't go exactly according to plan, and she ends up on an adventure unlike any she's ever had in her quest for independence.

'Monster Molly' is the English dub of the Swiss animation from children's storyteller Ted Sieger. The film has been directed by Sieger with Matthias Bruhn and Michael Ekbladh ('Ted Sieger's Wildlife'), with a screenplay from John Chambers ('Lazy Lucy', 'The School for Vampires'). 'Monster Molly' won the Golden Goblet for Best Animared Film at the Shanghai International Film Festival last year and was nominated for the Crystal Bear for Generation Kplus Best Feature Film at the Berlin International Film Festival.


