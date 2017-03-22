In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on television, but fast-forward to the present day and he's balding, ungroomed and trying to convince himself that he is exactly where he needs to be in life with desperate daily positive affirmations. Fate does have one more adventure in store for the actor, however. A suspected serial killer named Paul Melly (Russell Tovey) has escaped from a secure unit at Darkmoor Hospital and is now taunting Isle of Man police that more will die unless he can speak to Detective Mindhorn. The police are well aware that Mindhorn is just a TV character, but they try their luck and enlist the help of the actor who plays him nonetheless. Unfortunately, Thorncroft turns out to be much less efficient than his onscreen persona, as much as he'd like to believe otherwise.
Directed by Sean Foley in his directorial debut with a screenplay by Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby (who both starred together in 'The Mighty Boosh'), 'Mindhorn' is a dark comedy that was recently nominated for a British Independent Film Award for Best Debut Screenwriter. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 5th 2017.
Every song you ever needed to hear by the legendary Chuck Berry.
The show will return to CBS for seasons 11 and 12.
30 year old Mvula said Sony only told her she was being dropped in a 'seven-line' e-mail.
From Bono to Michael Fassbender, here are some of Ireland's best loved celebrities on St. Patrick's Day.