Director: Andrew Goth
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story about a group of quantum theory students who manage to create a single unified network in the ether connecting all human minds. When they realise that, through quantum mechanics, motor function can also be transferred to other brains, they believe it to be the start of true intellectual freedom. This isn't the kind of discovery they want to profit from, however, and share it with the world in a bid to create equality between all men and women. Unfortunately, the meeting of technology with the brain has its risks - indeed, they are about to realise that this new advancement can be used for other, more nefarious purposes by powerful people: mind control.

In a revolutionary immersive cinematic experience, 'MindGamers' will be broadcast alongside a scientific experiment of its own. One thousand volunteers from Los Angeles and New York will take part in a study to measure the level of collective consciousness through special cognition headbands. The screening will conclude with a live Q&A session with the actors, filmmakers and top scientists, before the image results from the experiment are shown to the audience. The premiere will take place on March 28th 2017.


Starring: , , Dominique Tipper
