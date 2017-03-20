Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting with people. Her mother isn't happy about choice of profession, but Megan finds something within herself as a Military Police K9 handler, finding it much easier to bond with dogs than her comrades. One day she meets Rex; a working dog whose skills include detecting explosives and attacking. Unfortunately, he happens to be one of the most vicious dogs on the team, but Megan isn't going to led that deter her. She's determined to train Rex and teach him discipline and they form a relationship, saving thousands of lives as they embark on over 100 missions over two Iraq deployments. However, when an IED explosion leaves them both injured, Megan decides she wants Rex to retire and live out the rest of her days with her. That's easier said than done.
Based on the true story of Megan Leavey and her dog Rex, who passed away in 2012 at 11-years-old, the movie has been directed by the BAFTA nominated Gabriela Cowperthwaite ('Blackfish', 'City Lax: An Urban Lacrosse Story') and written by Pamela Gray ('Conviction', 'Music of the Heart'), Annie Mumolo ('Bridesmaids', 'Joy') and Tim Lovestedt in his screenwriting debut. 'Megan Leavey' is set to be released on June 9th June 2017.
