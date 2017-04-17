Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better than to paint. However, when her brother Charles sells the family home, she is forced to move on and find a job to support herself. That's when she decides to answer an advert at the local grocery store in Marshalltown, Nova Scotia. A man named Everett Lewis is looking to hire a woman to help with domestic chores and he agrees to take on Maudie under the strict understanding that his dog and his chickens are his first priorities. He's a hard man to please, however, and more than once is their unusual new relationship fraught with tension and hurt. When she begins to paint murals around the home, she draws the attention of the delighted neighbours who come from all over to buy her canvas work. Initially warming to the idea, Everett soon turns on Maudie, embarrassed with all the attention. But there's something between that neither of them can shake off and Everett finds himself falling for this simple but kind and forgiving woman.
'Maudie' is a romantic biopic about the real-life relationship between married couple Maud and Everett Lewis. Directed by Aisling Walsh ('The Daisy Chain', 'An Inspector Calls') with a screenplay by Sherry White ('Rookie Blue', 'Mary Kills People'), the film is scheduled for UK release on June 16th 2017.
