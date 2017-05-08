Director: Roel Reiné
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

The Inhuman Royal Family led by the superhuman Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and featuring Medusa (Serinda Swan), Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), Karnak (Ken Leung), Maximus (Iwan Rheon), Triton (Mike Moh), Auran (Sonya Balmores) and Lockjaw are escaping to the beautiful state of Hawaii after a coup d'état has forced them to abandon their technologically superior home city of Attilan. Isolated and completely marginalised from the rest of society, they are forced to use their unique powers to defend themselves from a vicious assault. Could this be the most unusual team of heroes since 'Guardians of the Galaxy'?

If 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and a bunch of Netflix shows including 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', 'Iron Fist' and 'The Defenders' weren't enough to sate your Marvel appetite, you'll be pleased to know that a new 8-episode series entitled 'Inhumans' is coming to ABC this Fall. This comes alongside a further four more Marvel shows coming up; 'Cloak and Dagger', 'New Warriors' and 'Runaways'. Created by the Primetime Emmy nominated Scott Buck ('Dexter', 'Six Feet Under'), the first two episodes of 'Inhumans' will appear in IMAX theatres from September 1st 2017 before its television air date on September 26th. 


Starring: , , , , Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Mike Moh, , Ellen Woglom
