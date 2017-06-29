Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court Justice in 1967, following his instrumental involvement in the Brown v. Board of Education case, desegragating schools in America once and for all in 1954. Before then though, he was an attorney - an unusual profession for a black man at the time, especially one whose great grandfather was a slave.
In one of his first cases, he was asked to defend a fellow black man named Joseph Spell, who had been arrested for the alleged assault against a white female socialite named Janet Moore. It was Thurgood's job to prove the man's innocence, and that he was being wrongly targeted for his race. A fair trial was rare for an African American in the 1930s, so the pressure was truly on; it becomes especially difficult when Spell is forced to lie to protect his own life.
Of course, it's not all plain sailing for Thurgood. He may be educated, but the streets are still a dangerous place for him - as his new partner, a white man named Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), learns first hand as he is beaten for associating with him.
Directed by the Academy Award nominated Reginald Hudlin ('House Party', 'Boomerang'), 'Marshall' is an intense biopic about one of America's most important people in law. The script has been written by Jacob Koskoff ('Macbeth') and Michael Koskoff, and it is set to appear in theatres on October 13th 2017.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Pitch Perfect 3
4
Six (Live)
5
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
6
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
7
Despicable Me 3
8
So Sexy
9
Shape Of You [Lyric]
10
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
There's a clear sense that this Tupac Shakur biopic is hoping to build on the...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
After the death of his daughter, doll maker Samuel Mullins had a crisis of self....
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Liam Page has always been one of those guys who has it all, he's popular...
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.