Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court Justice in 1967, following his instrumental involvement in the Brown v. Board of Education case, desegragating schools in America once and for all in 1954. Before then though, he was an attorney - an unusual profession for a black man at the time, especially one whose great grandfather was a slave.

In one of his first cases, he was asked to defend a fellow black man named Joseph Spell, who had been arrested for the alleged assault against a white female socialite named Janet Moore. It was Thurgood's job to prove the man's innocence, and that he was being wrongly targeted for his race. A fair trial was rare for an African American in the 1930s, so the pressure was truly on; it becomes especially difficult when Spell is forced to lie to protect his own life.

Of course, it's not all plain sailing for Thurgood. He may be educated, but the streets are still a dangerous place for him - as his new partner, a white man named Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), learns first hand as he is beaten for associating with him. 

Directed by the Academy Award nominated Reginald Hudlin ('House Party', 'Boomerang'), 'Marshall' is an intense biopic about one of America's most important people in law. The script has been written by Jacob Koskoff ('Macbeth') and Michael Koskoff, and it is set to appear in theatres on October 13th 2017.


