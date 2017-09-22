The Watergate scandal is one of the biggest political incidents of the 20th century, which began with a break-in at the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate complex in Washington DC. Mark Felt was the deputy director of the FBI at the time of the incident (1972); his 30 years of FBI experience informed him that something seriously wrong was going on with the subsequent investigation. His own boss was ordering them to cease its own case, and when it became clear that there was a spy amongst them, Mark (later nicknamed 'Deep Throat') began to secretly leak information to various media sources and, with the help of journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, ultimately managed to uncover the truth behind the burglary. Everyone knows the outcome of this shocking investigation, and that it was all part of President Richard Nixon's re-election campaign, to wiretap phones and rob top secret documents, began a new wave of political mistrust amongst the entire nation.
'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House' is a biographical drama based on the 2006 autobiography of the same name co-written by Felt and John D. O'Connor. The film has been directed and written by Peter Landesman ('Concussion', 'Kill the Messenger' and 'Parkland'), and it is set to be released in US movie theatres on September 29th 2017.
