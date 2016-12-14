Director: Kim Rocco Shields
Year: 2016

What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual was thought of as a sin? This movie focuses on two storylines. One is about a female quarterback named Jude who finds herself having feelings for a journalist named Ryan. They try to keep their relationship secret, but soon their affair becomes public knowledge and they face discrimination and bullying at every turn. The other story follows a young girl named Emily Curtis who, despite being told her whole life that relationships should only be between people of the same sex, finds herself falling for her classmate Ian Santilli. Unfortunately, some hetero-hating bullies are out to get her too.

'Love Is All You Need' explores sexual equality like no other, subverting the world as we know it so that we may understand the trials and tribulations that gay people everywhere are faced with everyday. All anyone wants to do is to be able to fall in love with the person they choose, without being judged or discriminated against for the rest of their lives. The film has been directed by the award-winning Kim Rocco Shields, and it was based on a short movie she previously wrote alongside David Tillman.


Starring: , , , Kyla Kenedy, , , Tim Chiou, , Jenica Bergere,
