What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual was thought of as a sin? This movie focuses on two storylines. One is about a female quarterback named Jude who finds herself having feelings for a journalist named Ryan. They try to keep their relationship secret, but soon their affair becomes public knowledge and they face discrimination and bullying at every turn. The other story follows a young girl named Emily Curtis who, despite being told her whole life that relationships should only be between people of the same sex, finds herself falling for her classmate Ian Santilli. Unfortunately, some hetero-hating bullies are out to get her too.
'Love Is All You Need' explores sexual equality like no other, subverting the world as we know it so that we may understand the trials and tribulations that gay people everywhere are faced with everyday. All anyone wants to do is to be able to fall in love with the person they choose, without being judged or discriminated against for the rest of their lives. The film has been directed by the award-winning Kim Rocco Shields, and it was based on a short movie she previously wrote alongside David Tillman.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.