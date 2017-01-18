In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an unknown mishap in a taxi. He was later released on bail and wound up paying the taxi driver £550, after which the case was dismissed. While it was not his first run in with the law, it was still a bizarre and wild moment for the 'True Detective' star, who decided to use inspiration from this 'funny' moment of his life for an original movie.
Entitled 'Lost In London', Harrelson explores his experience with the law 15 years ago in this unique film venture which marks the very first live movie to ever be created. To be shot in less than two hours, it will be streamed live in cinemas everywhere on January 19th 2017. It's a comedy, directed and written by the star in his filmmaking debut, with fellow actor Owen Wilson and country singer Willie Nelson also making appearances in the movie. It's unclear just how Harrelson is going to recreate that old adventure in a live movie, but it's very likely that he'll embark on some new mishap which will see him clapped in handcuffs once again. Taxi drivers everywhere better beware.
Six (Live)
1
The Suburbs [Live]
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Black Francis
7
Christmas Memories
8
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's...
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Georg Elser was an ordinary German worker with an ordinary life just like anyone else...
Ray Kroc is a milkshake maker salesman who is intrigued by a large number of...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
When Eric Lazard takes his girlfriend Colleen to Florence, Italy to visit his cousin Anna,...
Clara is a Mexican-American gynaecologist who is unlucky in love but, even worse, extremely cynical...
Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail...
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...