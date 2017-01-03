Director: Evan Oppenheimer
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Romance

When Eric Lazard takes his girlfriend Colleen to Florence, Italy to visit his cousin Anna, everything in his life changes. He has failed to make a career in the NFL after a successful term as a college football player but when Colleen breaks his heart and declines his marriage proposition, he feels like he's lost everything. Anna's partner Gianni decides to try and cheer him up by introducing him to an ancient Florentine sport called Calcio Fiorentino, which is basically soccer without any rules. Naturally, players are often seriously injured or even killed, but Eric gets a buzz out of it made more intense when he meets a pretty local woman named Stephanie. 

Directed and written by Evan Oppenheimer ('The Speed of Thought', 'Alchemy'), 'Lost In Florence' is a heart-stopping romantic drama following the progression of a dangerous 500 year old Italian sport. It is set to be released on January 27th 2017.


Starring: , , , Marco Bonini, , , Federico Marignetti
