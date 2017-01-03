Director:
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with his son Jack and one of Jack's friends. He was on the search for an ancient lost city he dubbed 'Z', rumoured to hold never before noted ruins and possibly the remains of El Dorado. He was also on the way to discover to another location in the Mato Grosso region of Brazil, which was talked of in an old manuscript he found at a library in Rio de Janeiro. However, whether or not his journey was completed remains unknown, because neither he not his companions returned from the expedition. To this day, his death remains a mystery. Many have claimed that he was killed by tribal natives in the region, others that they died after falling ill, and one story even claims he spent the rest of his days as the leader of a tribe of cannibals.

James Gray ('The Immigrant', 'We Own the Night') has directed this action biopic and co-wrote the screenplay alongside David Grann, adapting it from Grann's best-selling book 'The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon' published in 2009. 'Lost City Of Z' is scheduled to launch in US theatres on April 21st 2017.


