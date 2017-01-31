Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the 'X-Men' comic book series. But this time Logan is far from the superhero his fans are reading about. Age has finally caught up with him - as it does with everyone - and he's no longer as fast or as agile as he used to be. His injuries don't heal as quickly as they used to either, but he's not the only one dealing with the crippling effect of old age. He's currently caring for Professor X in a hide-out, but their lives are about to become disrupted once again with the arrival of a new mutant. Laura is an 11-year-old girl with powers and abilities that match Logan's own. There are dark forces closing in on her, however, and as much as she is capable of taking care of herself, she needs guidance, protection and discipline from somebody who knows her struggle.

'Logan' is the third and final installment of the Wolverine spin-off movies following events in 2013's 'The Wolverine'. It also marks the tenth film in the 'X-Men' series; the most recent of which was 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'. Directed and co-written by James Mangold ('Girl, Interrupted', 'Walk The Line'), 'Logan' is due to hit cinemas on March 3rd 2017.


Starring: , Doris Morgado, Dafne Keen, , , , Elizabeth Rodriguez, , , Justin Lebrun, James Moses Black
