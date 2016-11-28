Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Not even a mutant can be powerful forever. Logan aka Wolverine is dealing with the effects that old age are having on his ability to heal, namely the fact that his skin now scars easily and he's constantly in pain. Professor Charles Xavier is also suffering; Alzheimer's has taken over his mind, destroying his memories. But the pair don't even have the X-Men to take care of them anymore, as a new supervillain by the name of Nathaniel Essex with his Essex Corporation is destroying the world as we know it. Logan and Xavier's only chance of defeating Essex lies with a young girl named Laura Kinney who is an exact genetic clone of Wolverine in female form.

With a trailer backed by the Johnny Cash cover of Nine Inch Nails' song 'Hurt', the screenplay for 'Logan' was coincidentally co-written and directed by 'Walk the Line' writer James Mangold, alongside Michael Green ('Green Lantern') and Scott Frank ('A Walk Among the Tombstones'). It's the third in the Wolverine trilogy, after 2009's 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' and 2013's 'The Wolverine', but follows on several years after events in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'. This latest Marvel installment is set to be released in theatres on March 3rd 2016.


Starring: , Dafne Keen, , , , Doris Morgado, , Elizabeth Rodriguez, , , Frank Gallegos, Reynaldo Gallegos, Lauren Gros, Juan Gaspard,
