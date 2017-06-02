Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired from his job on a construction site for reasons relating to insurance and Clyde's job as a one-armed bartender hasn't worked out too well either. To get themselves out of the financial mess that they're in (and, indeed, that their family have been in for almost 100 years), Jimmy suggests robbing $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina during the hugely anticipated Coca-Cola 600 race over Memorial Day weekend. He has discovered how the money is being moved to a bank vault, but they need to spring the vault-blowing expert Joe Bang from prison in order to execute the heist. With the help of their sister Mellie and their new pals the Redneck Robbers, they plot the perfect robbery - but all is naturally not going to go as swimmingly as they could have hoped.

An all-star cast embark on this crime comedy adventure, 'Logan Lucky', which has been directed by the Academy Award winning Steven Soderbergh ('Ocean's Eleven', 'Magic Mike') and written by Rebecca Blunt in her screenwriting debut. It is set to launch in movie theatres on August 18th 2017.


