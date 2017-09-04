After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the Iraq war, former Navy Corpsman Larry 'Doc' Shepherd (Steve Carell) hits up his old buddy Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) for support. They served during the Vietnam war together thirty years previously, so Sal doesn't think twice about abandoning his bar and driving him out to meet another of their former comrades: Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne). The latter is not exactly thrilled to see his old friends, especially when they represent not the most holiest areas of his past, but after hearing Doc's story he's willing to accompany them to Arlington, Texas to say a last farewell to Doc's son.
Of course, it's not quite as simple as that. Upon their arrival, Doc can't help feeling resentful about how his son was taken from him, and decides that he wants to take his body back home with him. The military are at odds with Doc's decision, deeming it more respectful to allow him to be laid to rest at Arlington, but if the only thing that Doc can give his child now is a proper memorial with his loved ones in the town he was raised, he'll be damned if anyone tries to stop him.
At first glance, this seems like a story of grief, of heroism and of the importance of family, but really this is a tale of true friendship; of a brotherhood that has the power to span decades if properly nurtured.
Described as 'a spiritual sequel' to Hal Ashby's Academy Award nominated 1973 film 'The Last Detail', 'Last Flag Flying' is a comedy drama based on the 2005 novel by Darryl Ponicsan who also wrote the book adapted for the former. Directed by Richard Linklater ('Everybody Wants Some!!', 'Boyhood', 'Before Midnight'), the movie's screenplay was a collaborative effort between both Linklater and Ponicsan. It was shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be released in theatres on November 3rd 2017.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Tired As F***
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
5
Six (Live)
6
Sax [Live]
9
Sexy Boy
10
Grace Jones remains one of the most important figures in the world of fashion, music...
It has been fifteen years since Vermont state troopers MacIntyre 'Mac' Womack (Steve Lemme), Arcot...
Raised to be a killer from a very young age in Yanbian, China, Sook-hee (Ok-bin...
Daphne (Emily Beecham) comes across as a fun-loving individual in her early thirties, who enjoys...
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
Filmmakers Dan Bush and Conal Byrne attempt a mash-up of a frantic heist movie with...
The 2012 Canadian comedy Goon was one of those surprising little films that snuck up...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
It's the early sixties and 17-year-old Cathleen Harris has decided on what she wants for...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.