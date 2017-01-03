Director: Martin Zandvliet
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

A group of young German Prisoners of War are forced to dig up thousands of land mines with their hands after being captured in Denmark in 1945, following Germany's surrender of World War II. They are told that once they have diffused all of the mines buried deep by German soldiers, they will be free to go home. Of course, they only have their captor's word for it, Sergeant Carl Leopold, and meanwhile their living conditions are almost as bad as the trenches. They are without the proper tools and without food, and no sympathy is being given from the Danish locals. However, after a while, Carl starts to see that they are merely young boys who want to return to their families after fighting a war that they had no choice but to join. 

'Land Of Mine' (originally entitled 'Under sandet') is a multi-award winning war drama directed and written by Martin Zandvliet ('A Funny Man', 'Applause') and based on true events. It is currently nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. 


Starring: Roland Møller, Mikkel Følsgaard, Louis Hofmann, Leon Seidel
