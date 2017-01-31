Director: William Oldroyd
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

It's the 19th century and a young girl named Katherine is forced to marry a man of middle-age named Alexander whom she does not love in exchange for money for her parents. She wonders if she could love this man, but his father Boris' constant abuse of her is almost too much to bear. Their sexual relationship goes nowhere, which only further incites the wrath of Boris who insults her appearance. When both father and son are called away, Katherine enters into an intense affair with the new stable boy and her character begins to change. A desire for vengeance and for happiness leads her down a very dark road that lands her her Shakespearean nickname.

Adapted from the Russian writer Nikolai Leskov's 1865 novella 'Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk', 'Lady Macbath' has been directed by the award-winning William Oldroyd ('In Mid Wickedness') and it's Alice Birch's first feature screenplay. It has already won awards at film festivals the likes of Les Arcs, Palm Springs, San Sebastián, Thessaloniki and Zurich and is due to arrive in theatres on June 2nd 2017.


Starring: Florence Pugh, , Christopher Fairbank, Bill Fellows, Ian Conningham, Naomi Ackie, Golda Rosheuvel, Fleur Houdijk, Paul Hilton, Joseph Teague
