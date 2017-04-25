For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was never a likely candidate for a spy. After stealing a car and being a bit of a hooligan (who's always up for a laugh) eventually Eggsy landed himself in trouble with the police. What the outside world didn't know about Eggsy was his father was an incredibly brave probationary secret agent and Eggsy displays many of his father's strengths. Kingsman Harry Hart sees Eggsy's potential and trains him up as a Kingsman spy. Only Eggsy and one other trainee, Roxy, succeed in proving that they have what it takes to become a Kingsman. Together, with the help of Harry and their quartermaster, Merlin, they defeat psychopathic billionaire Richmond Valentine. Their mission is a success but in the process Harry is shot in the head.
Though Eggsy loses his mentor, life continues for the young spy and he becomes the Kingsman that Hart always knew him to be. As worldwide threats become known, the Kingsman are once again placed as the brink of extermination. Their headquarters and training grounds are blown up and Eggsy and Merlin must once again find a way to save the world.
Their hunt takes them to America and it's revealed that The Kingsman aren't the only highly secret organisation looking to protect the world; the two Brit's are introduced to Champagne, Jack Daniels and Tequila - three agents working for the Statesman, the US equivalent to Kingsman. With the help of their new American counterparts, Eggsy, Merlin and some other familiar faces might just stand a chance of saving the world all over again.
So Sexy
1
Sign Of The Times [Live]
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
XXX
5
Boof Baf
6
Six (Live)
7
Shape Of You
8
Get It While It's Hot
9
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
10
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Being a twin can be hard especially when both you and your sibling fall for...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
Rachel Flowers is one of the world's most extraordinary multi-instrumentalists. At just 23-years-old, she is...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
When Ginnie introduces her boyfriend Martin to her father Mr. Gallo, it's safe to say...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.