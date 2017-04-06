Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror that was unleashed upon his father Uther Pendragon's kingdom when he was just a boy. But despite growing up away from his royal roots, there was always something special about him; a determination and a willingness to stand up and fight no matter how big the enemy or how slim the chances of survival. This does not go unnoticed by the current King Vortigern, who took over the throne all those years ago. Arthur is captured and imprisoned by Vortigern's men and it's then he learns of his true destiny. And that destiny is sealed when he manages to pull the sword of Excalibur from the legendary stone with the world watching. Vortigern will stop at nothing to keep his ill-gotten crown, but still he underestimates the power that the sword wields. Using his newfound power, he joins with the kingdom's resistance to regain what's rightfully his and avenge his father along the way.
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' is a new Arthurian adventure featuring all the legendary characters you know and love including Sir Bedivere, Merlin, Mordred and Guinevere. Directed and produced by Guy Ritchie ('Sherlock Holmes', 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.') and co-written by Guy, Lionel Wigram and Joby Harold ('Awake'), the movie will be out on May 12th 2017.
So Sexy
1
XXX
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Six (Live)
4
Shape Of You
7
Tired As F***
8
Dat Sexy Body
9
Sax [Live]
10
Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) recounts another staggeringly detailed...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
It's 2017 and many who thought climate change was not an immediate problem have been...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive,...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Everyone's favourite British porcine Peppa Pig will embark on a series of brand new adventures,...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and,...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar with this astute drama which, like 2011's...
'The Godfather' star Marlon Brando would have been 93-years-old.