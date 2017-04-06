Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror that was unleashed upon his father Uther Pendragon's kingdom when he was just a boy. But despite growing up away from his royal roots, there was always something special about him; a determination and a willingness to stand up and fight no matter how big the enemy or how slim the chances of survival. This does not go unnoticed by the current King Vortigern, who took over the throne all those years ago. Arthur is captured and imprisoned by Vortigern's men and it's then he learns of his true destiny. And that destiny is sealed when he manages to pull the sword of Excalibur from the legendary stone with the world watching. Vortigern will stop at nothing to keep his ill-gotten crown, but still he underestimates the power that the sword wields. Using his newfound power, he joins with the kingdom's resistance to regain what's rightfully his and avenge his father along the way.

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' is a new Arthurian adventure featuring all the legendary characters you know and love including Sir Bedivere, Merlin, Mordred and Guinevere. Directed and produced by Guy Ritchie ('Sherlock Holmes', 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.') and co-written by Guy, Lionel Wigram and Joby Harold ('Awake'), the movie will be out on May 12th 2017.


Starring: , , Hermione Corfield, , , , , , Tom Wu, , Millie Brady, , Daniel Stisen, Georgina Campbell, , , ,
