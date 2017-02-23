Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at a young age, he has grown up an agent of the streets of Londonium and now the idea that he has royal blood is almost laughable. That is until he manages to unsheath the mighty sword of Excalibur from a stone; a feat that can only be achieved be he who is worthy of the throne. This forces him to make a choice, he can ignore the destiny that is pressing in around him or he can seize it once and for all. He joins the kingdom's resistance and it's there he meets the beautiful Guinevere who encourages him to learn of the power that he wields and defeat the tyrannous Vortigern, avenging his parents and ending his rule for good.
Complete with all the famous Arthurian characters such as Merlin, Uther Pendragon and Sir Bedivere, 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' is a new take on a classic story. It has been directed and produced Guy Ritchie ('Sherlock Holmes', 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'), with a screenplay co-written by Guy, his frequent collaborator Lionel Wigram and Joby Harold ('Awake'). The film is scheduled to be released on May 12th 2017.
