Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince are determined to recruit the most powerful superheroes on the planet to help them fight a new menace that Lex Luthor predicted was coming to the Earth. They are the intrepid Arthur Curry or Aquaman, king of the sea; the young but lightning-fast Barry Allen, also known as The Flash; and the half-man half-machine known as Victor Stone or Cyborg. Together they must fight an army of parademons that have descended upon them, apparently in search of the Mother Box that transformed Victor Stone into the biomechanical creature he is. They are serving the villainous extra-terrestrial Steppenwolf, who will stop at nothing to get what he wants and take over the world. But as you can probably work out, these heroes have an advantage in that Superman is far from dead as they initially suspected.

'Justice League' follows on from events in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', but it set to be released after 'Wonder Woman'. Zack Snyder ('Man of Steel', 'Watchmen') has directed the movie, alongside the Academy Award winning screenwriter Chris Terrio ('Argo'). 'Justice League' is currently scheduled for release on November 17th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , Kiersey Clemons, , , , , , Daniel Stisen, Samantha Jo, Eleanor Matsuura, Lisa Loven Kongsli
