The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around the world as a result. But there's more than just petty theft and random assaults out there; mankind are under threat from an alien general named Steppenwolf who, with his terrible army of Parademons, are causing devastation as they search far and wide for three mysterious Mother Boxes hidden on Earth. The people need help, and so Bruce Wayne brings back Gotham's hero - Batman - and enlists the assistance of Wonder Woman to form a new legion of heroes. They, along with Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, must protect the world from total destruction at the hands of Steppenwolf and, ultimately, his boss Darkseid. They're all very different heroes, with very different ideas about fighting villains, but there's one thing they all have in common - a desire for justice.
'Justice League' is almost upon us! Directed by Zack Snyder ('Man of Steel', 'Watchmen') and later Joss Whedon ('The Avengers'), and written by Academy Award winner Chris Terrio ('Argo'), this new addition to the DC cinematic universe follows on from events in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' which saw the dramatic 'demise' of Superman. It's set to hit theatres on November 17th 2017.
