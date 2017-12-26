The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, this time with J. A. Bayona at the helm and Steven Spielberg executive producing. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' hits theatres next summer.
Chris Pratt returns in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
In the four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park on Isla Nublar the dinosaurs have been roaming free on the island. But now a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe them out forever, unless they are taken to safety.
Former park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) has founded the Dinosaur Protection Group, an organisation dedicated to saving the prehistoric beasts.
In her effort to ensure all the dinosaurs are taken off the island, she resumes contact with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) the park’s former trainer, who trained Blue, a raptor still stuck on the island.
But as Owen and Claire try to locate Blue, and prevent another extinction taking place, they discover a conspiracy that endangers both humanity and the dinosaurs.
The film also sees the return of Jeff Goldblum as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, playing the role for the first time since 1997’s 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'.
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is directed by J. A. Bayona, best known for the 2007 horror flick 'The Orphanage' and 2016’s 'A Monster Calls'.
While 'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow is no longer behind the camera he did return to pen the script along with his writing partner Derek Connolly. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is set to hit theatres on June 22, 2018.
Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong
Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
There's a reason why this is perhaps the best-reviewed British film of the year: it's...
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
This may be a gimmicky exploration of gun violence, which sometimes feels like a preachy...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
Based on a true story, this stylishly produced British drama centres around two superbly involving...
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.