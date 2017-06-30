It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin Williams, and now Jumanji is back with an all new game - and this time, it's gone to console.
Spencer (Alex Wolff), Bethany (Madison Iseman), Fridge (Ser'Darius Blain) and Martha (Morgan Turner) are four high school kids who could not be more different from each other. Spencer's a big time geek and serious gamer, Bethany's super popular, Fridge is a jock and Martha's a bit of a social outcast. Somehow, however, they find themselves all in the same detention, and are forced to spend time with each other while cleaning out the basement.
Of course, this isn't the bonding exercise they would have expected. Pretty soon they come across a super retro computer console with a game on it called Jumanji. Bored out of their minds, they decide to play together, picking characters at random. As you can probably predict, they get sucked into the reality of the game and find themselves in the bodies of their adult avatars in the middle of a jungle.
Spencer is now the buff and handsome Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Fridge is now the much shorter Moose Finbar (Kevin Hart), Martha is now the super hot Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) and Bethany... well, it turns out she really pulled the short straw because she becomes the 'overweight, middle-aged man' Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black).
Pretty soon they bump into Nigel (Rhys Darby) and then the game gets a whole lot more dangerous as they come face to face with armed assailants, cobras, wild cats and vicious rhinoceri. They soon find themselves coming to terms with their all new skills, or lack thereof, and it becomes a game about finding who they truly want to be.
'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' is a reboot of the original 1995 film, and has been directed by Jake Kasdan ('Bad Teacher', 'Sex Tape') with a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers ('The LEGO Batman Movie'); and Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg ('Zoo'). It is set to be released on December 20th 2017.
