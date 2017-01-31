Director: Chad Stahelski
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal life he was so determined to abandon. He's still one of the greatest assassins of all his outlaw peers, and this time - with a bounty on his life - he's taking down every single armed crook that gets in his way and threatens to destroy him.

Keanu Reeves, along with director Chad Stahelski and stunt double Jackson Spidell, recently opened up about the intricacies of the action in the second installment in a short featurette, explaining how the actor got back into the fighting, the weapons training and the crazy driving. It's a mixture of different arts, and something that producers have dubbed 'gun-fu'.

'John Wick Chapter 2' arrives in theatres on February 10th 2017. 


