Director: The Spierig Brothers
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

John Kramer - aka Jigsaw - may have been dead for ten years, but that does not mean the game is over any time soon. A series of sensational and gruesome murders have taken over the city, all of which match the serial killer's brutal modus operandi. Plus, a number of clues linking him to the deaths - audio recordings of his voice, his blood under a victim's fingernails - are scattered over the crime scenes, which means a copycat murderer cannot yet be assumed. But it looks like Jigsaw's latest group of victims have a lot more strength than they ever have before, and some of them are prepared to take on his gory game of life and death and come out a winner.

'Jigsaw' is the eighth installment in the 'Saw' horror film series, coming directly after 2010's so-called 'Saw: The Final Chapter' or 'Saw 3D' which was originally meant to be the last movie. As much as it is a sequel, it's largely a reinvention of the franchise altogether, with Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig ('Undead', 'Daybreakers', 'Predestination') at the helm and a screenplay written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg ('Piranha 3D', 'Sorority Row'). It's set to be released just in time for Halloween on October 27th 2017.


Starring: , Mandela Van Peebles, , , Clé Bennett, , Matt Passmore, ,
