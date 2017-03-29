Director: Andrés Muschietti
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

Whether you were born in the 70's, 80's, 90's or 00's the story of Pennywise the clown is one that's frightened many a child. Stephen King's 1986 book is behind hundreds of sleepless nights and a created a permanent fear of clowns in some of its readers.

Bill and George Denbrough are young brothers who live with their family in the quiet down of Derry, Maine; though the town is quiet there's a strange phenomenon surrounding it and its residents, six times the national average of grown adults go missing and that doesn't even include the missing children which are far higher.

One stormy day Bill makes his younger brother a paper sailboat which George is all too eager to go and try out in the rain. Donning his yellow raincoat, George goes out into the storm and loyally follows his boat. What happens to the boy next sets in motion a whole series of events that end in tragedy and add to the town's missing person total.

The new film version of IT is directed by Andrés Muschietti and features a number of upcoming child actors including Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and St. Vincent and Midnight Special actor Jaeden Lieberher. Bill Skarsgård has been cast in the role of the terrifying clown Pennywise.


Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Finn Wolfhard, , Wyatt Oleff, , Owen Teague, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Megan Charpentier, Sophia Lillis, , Jaeden Lieberher, Ari Cohen
