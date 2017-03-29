Whether you were born in the 70's, 80's, 90's or 00's the story of Pennywise the clown is one that's frightened many a child. Stephen King's 1986 book is behind hundreds of sleepless nights and a created a permanent fear of clowns in some of its readers.
Bill and George Denbrough are young brothers who live with their family in the quiet down of Derry, Maine; though the town is quiet there's a strange phenomenon surrounding it and its residents, six times the national average of grown adults go missing and that doesn't even include the missing children which are far higher.
One stormy day Bill makes his younger brother a paper sailboat which George is all too eager to go and try out in the rain. Donning his yellow raincoat, George goes out into the storm and loyally follows his boat. What happens to the boy next sets in motion a whole series of events that end in tragedy and add to the town's missing person total.
The new film version of IT is directed by Andrés Muschietti and features a number of upcoming child actors including Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and St. Vincent and Midnight Special actor Jaeden Lieberher. Bill Skarsgård has been cast in the role of the terrifying clown Pennywise.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
XXX
3
Boof Baf
4
Hey Sexy Lady
5
Six (Live)
6
Alien: Covenant
7
Shape Of You
8
Dat Sexy Body
9
Sax [Live]
10
Whether you were born in the 70's, 80's, 90's or 00's the story of Pennywise...
It's 2017 and many who thought climate change was not an immediate problem have been...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive,...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Everyone's favourite British porcine Peppa Pig will embark on a series of brand new adventures,...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and,...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar with this astute drama which, like 2011's...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
Paul McCartney is working with Greg Kurstin for his forthcoming new album.
…While a geeky kid finds himself as The Rock.
M.I.A. is curating for this year's Meltdown.
The critically-acclaimed anthology series may return for a third season, with the first two episodes already written.
Superman is missing from the 'Justice League' trailer.
The 'Power Rangers' reminded Elizabeth Banks of that 'team' aesthetic.