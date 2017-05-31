Director: Trey Edward Shults
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Forests can be mysterious and bewildering places, but for Paul and his family it is one filled with horror and - at least at nighttime. When he meets a family of three in the vast woodland surrounding his home, he is of course suspicious about their journey. Nonetheless, he provides them with shelter at his boarded up house, with the strict condition that all rules regarding their security will be followed to the letter. They must only go out in groups, there is only one way in and out of the property and that door must be kept locked with only one set of keys which are on Paul's person at all times, and most importantly, they must never go out after dark. Of course, when the door is found to be open one evening, no-one is admitting to leaving it unlocked. Naturally, the two families start to become seriously mistrustful of each other and the real monster of the story makes his face known. 

Another 'there's something in the woods' thriller, 'It Comes At Night' has been directed and written by the award-winning Trey Edward Shults ('Krisha'). Having premiered at The Overlook Film Festival in April, it is set to be released in cinemas everywhere on June 9th 2017.


Starring: , , , Kelvin Harrison Jr.,
