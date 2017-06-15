Director: Jonathan Baker
Genre(s): Thriller

Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house with their young daughter, Cora. Their ideal life wasn't always so blessed, for years the couple could not conceive so when they finally found out that Cora was on her way, it filled a huge hole in both their hearts.

Angela is the perfect mother and wife and one day she meets single mum Nicky and the two - and their little girls - bond and form a friendship. Though both women are from very different ways of life, the couple still connect. As they share more and more stories together, Angela eventually asked Nicky to move into the annex on their home and become their part time nanny - it's the perfect solution for both women, it give Nicky a permanent home and allows Angela the freedom to go back to work. The one person who isn't quite as taken by Nicky and her seemingly perfect personality is Brian's mother who is unsettled by their new houseguest.

As Cora continues to grow and Angela toys with the idea of going back to work, her and Brian think about having another child they look into the possibility of using a surrogate, Linda. When Nicky finds out about their plan, she feels like Linda is encroaching on her space and ensures Linda is removed permanently from their lives.

Nicky finally gets her way and carries the couples next child. As Cora grows closer to Nicky and Angela becomes less involved with her daughter's life, she finally begins to see what Nicky is really like.

Angela must discover Nicky's dark secrets and find a way to get her family back without anyone getting hurt.

Inconceivable sees Gina Gershon star alongside Nicolas Cage, this isn't the first time the pair have worked together as they also starred as lovers in the 1997 thriller Face/Off. Speaking about the films' director, lead actor Nicolas Cage commented: "He's extremely excited about the material. He's a very sincere filmmaker. Jonathan really wants this film to fit within his vision, and he's never afraid to speak his mind, stand his ground, and get what he needs for the movie. That's rare in modern filmmaking."


Starring: Gina Gershon, Nicolas Cage, Natalie Eva Marie
