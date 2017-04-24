Being a twin can be hard especially when both you and your sibling fall for the same guy. That's the problem that Krystal and Donny have when they meet a dashing bisexual young man named Andy on their 28th birthday. Krystal really feels like she's made a connection with Andy, but as she spends so much of her time with Donny, he begins to get to know him really well too. Now they're caught in a delicate love triangle, with both twins falling for Andy and yet both with conflicting feelings of jealousy and guilt, and a strong desire not to hurt their sibling. They soon begin to wonder if spending all their time together is really such a good idea anymore, but sometimes breaking away can be just as hard. Either way, somewhere along the way, one of them is going to have to make a sacrifice for the other lest they lose touch forever.
Romantic family comedy drama 'I Love You Both' stars and is written by real life twins Kristin Archibald and Doug Archibald, with the latter having also directed the flick, in their full-length filmmaking debut. It will be released in cinemas on June 9th 2017.
