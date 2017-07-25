Director:
Year: 2017

Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are a married couple who are trying for a baby. Things aren't the same in their relationship anymore, however; they feel less connected sexually, and Alice is feeling extremely insecure about how Noah sees her glamorous younger sister Fanny. Fanny is your typical free-spirited hippy totally in love with her partner Zander and the pair of them have no qualms about spreading that love. In fact, their sexual freedom is one of the things that makes their relationship all the more strong. 

Meanwhile, there's Harvey and Cybil. They've been married for decades and now they're really struggling to find things to like about each other let alone love each other. Harvey is having some kind of mid-life crisis with his motorcycle and Cybil is tired of his behaviour. But would they really have their lives any other way?

A documentarian named Vivian Prudeck is working on a new project. She's looking for paid subjects to take part in her research surrounding the big question: Will you accept that marriage is dead? She wants to interview different couples about their experiences of marriage, and learns some interesting things along the way. The only problem is, she's starting to get a little bit too involved with her subjects' lives. 

'I Do... Until I Don't' is a forthcoming romantic comedy directed, written by and starring Lake Bell ('In a World...', 'Children's Hospital'). It will be released in theatres on September 1st 2017. 


Starring: , , , , , Dolly Wells, Wyatt Cenac, , Chauntae Pink, Rae Gray
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment