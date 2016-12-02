Usain Bolt is the fastest runner in recorded history with a record of 9.58 seconds in a 100 metre dash. He has nine Olympic gold medals and is marked as an eleven-time World Champion Athlete. But despite this, the aptly named Bolt has never forgotten his modest beginnings in Kingston, Jamaica. He's never taken his talent for granted and remains a humble human being who is ultimately adored by everyone he meets. In his new documentary, he talks about what's it's like to be a world champion and a record holder; the pressure it brings to him, the gruelling training that isn't always an enjoyable experience, and the ever more ungodly hours at which he has to awaken. Within this candid look at his world, he confesses that even though he is the fastest sprinter in history, he still gets nervous before he has to race and always worries about whether or not he is still fast.
'I Am Bolt' is an intense sports documentary following the impressive career of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. It's an intimate look into his everyday life and into his training, and has been directed by Benjamin Turner ('White Island') and Gabe Turner ('The Guvnors') who both worked together on 2013 soccer movie 'The Class of 92'. The documentary features a number of interviews with other athletes including Pele, Neymar and Serena Williams, as well as musicians Nas and Ziggy Marley. 'I Am Bolt' is in cinemas now.
