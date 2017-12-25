A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain in this sci-fi rom-com based on a short story by Neil Gaiman and directed by John Cameron Mitchell. ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’ hits theatres this spring.
It’s 1977 and Enn (Alex Sharp) and his friends John (Ethan Lawrence) and Vic (Abraham Lewis) are young punks looking for anarchy in suburban London and to meet some girls.
Alex Sharp and Elle Fanning in in ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’
After attending a cramped local gig, the boys stumble through the streets of Croydon looking for the riotous afterparty. But instead of finding fellow punks they end up crashing a house party where they encounter some unusual girls, who they figure “must be from California”.
It’s love at first sight for Enn when he meets Zan (Elle Fanning) a strange, stoic blonde - who’s travelled a lot further than the United States.
Hailing from another galaxy, Zan is unsure about her kind and the mysterious ritual she’s preparing to partake in. Deciding to experience life outside her destiny, Zan is granted leave from her tribe for 48 hours and escapes with her new friend, who’s just as curious about her kind as she is about his.
But Zan isn’t granted total freedom and her tribe keeps tabs on her by using the earthlings she encounters as vessels to send her messages.
When the dark secret of Zan’s tribe comes to light, Enn must enlist the help of his punk friends - including local hero Queen Bodecia (Nicole Kidman) to save his alien love from certain death.
Directed by ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s’ John Cameron Mitchell, ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’ expands Neil Gaiman’s short story into a vibrant and funny rom-com, showing that all rebels are the same at heart - no matter what galaxy they come from.
The cast is led by ‘To The Bone’s’ Alex Sharp and Elle Fanning and features Nicole Kidman as a domineering punk mistress. ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’ hits theatres on May 18, 2018.
Nicole Kidman as punk Queen Bodecia in ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’
Starring Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas, Alice Sanders, Abraham Lewis, Joanna Scanlan, Elarica Gallacher, Jessica Plummer, Natalie Lauren, Travis Simpkins
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
There's a reason why this is perhaps the best-reviewed British film of the year: it's...
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
This may be a gimmicky exploration of gun violence, which sometimes feels like a preachy...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
Based on a true story, this stylishly produced British drama centres around two superbly involving...
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Who knew the world of fashion could be so strained and dramatic? But that's exactly...
'The Mighty Boosh' duo Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt have reunited for a brand new...
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.