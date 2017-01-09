Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high life, but certainly not in working for it. He decides to marry a rich older woman, in the hopes that she'll die soon and leave him her enormous house and her money. But after 25 years, she's still alive and kicking - that is, kicking him out. She dumps him for a younger man, forcing him to abandon his life of luxury and move in with his sister Sara, who happens to be actually making something of her life. She gets increasingly frustrated by Maximo's attitude, but her young son Hugo takes an unlikely shine to his homeless uncle. Thus, Maximo decides to try and bag himself another grandmother by helping Hugo get closer to his rich classmate, whose grandma Celeste is a widow with billions in the bank. However, as time goes on, he starts to realise there's more to life than riches, and that love is far more valuable than he could ever have realised.

'How To Be A Latin Lover' is a side-splitting new comedy starring Eugenio Derbez. It has been directed by Primetime Emmy nominated Ken Marino ('Childrens Hospital', 'Burning Love') and written by Chris Spain in his screenwriting debut and Jon Zack ('The Perfect Score', 'Out Cold').


Starring: , , Raphael Alejandro, , , , , , Mckenna Grace, , , , , Raphael Alejandro
