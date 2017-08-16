It's the late 80s and Vicki Maloney is on her way home from a party after sneaking out earlier in the night. Soon she is picked up by a friendly, seemingly normal Australian couple who offer her a life in their car. Little does the teen know, however, that she's about to suffer the most nightmarish experience of her life. The couple, John and Evelyn White, are serial killers who track down young girls to rape and murder them. It seems that John is at the forefront of the abuse, while Evelyn has been manipulated into such a lifestyle from a very young age. It's Vicki's perception of the dynamic of this couple that allows her to try and turn the pair against each other, and ultimately encourage Evelyn to let her go. Meanwhile, her divorcing parents and boyfriend Jason are scouring the neighbourhood for her, armed only with a vague clue left by the victim.
Directed and written by the award-winning Ben Young ('Trapped', 'Castaway'), 'Hounds of Love' is loosely based on a true story and won two Grand Prix awards at Brussels International Film Festival and a Fedeora Award at Venice Film Festival. It is scheduled to be released in the US on July 28th 2017.
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
Jacques-Yves Cousteau's first fascination with the ocean began with his career as a Naval pilot,...
John Kramer - aka Jigsaw - may have been dead for ten years, but that...
Lady Sandra Abbott is relieved to finally be planning a well-deserved retirement with her wealthy...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and...
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
Bruce Lee is an undying legend in both the film industry and the martial arts...
Finnish artist Tuoko Laaksonen used the name "Tom of Finland" as he drew explicit illustrations...
Filmmaker David Lowery reunites the stars from his offbeat Western Ain't Them Bodies Saints for...
