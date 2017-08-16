Director: Ben Young
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

It's the late 80s and Vicki Maloney is on her way home from a party after sneaking out earlier in the night. Soon she is picked up by a friendly, seemingly normal Australian couple who offer her a life in their car. Little does the teen know, however, that she's about to suffer the most nightmarish experience of her life. The couple, John and Evelyn White, are serial killers who track down young girls to rape and murder them. It seems that John is at the forefront of the abuse, while Evelyn has been manipulated into such a lifestyle from a very young age. It's Vicki's perception of the dynamic of this couple that allows her to try and turn the pair against each other, and ultimately encourage Evelyn to let her go. Meanwhile, her divorcing parents and boyfriend Jason are scouring the neighbourhood for her, armed only with a vague clue left by the victim. 

Directed and written by the award-winning Ben Young ('Trapped', 'Castaway'), 'Hounds of Love' is loosely based on a true story and won two Grand Prix awards at Brussels International Film Festival and a Fedeora Award at Venice Film Festival. It is scheduled to be released in the US on July 28th 2017.


Starring: , Ashleigh Cummings, , , Damian de Montemas,
