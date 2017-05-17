Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los Angeles, newly separated from her husband (Michael Sheen). She's going through a crisis in her life, and is trying to fill the emptiness in her life with booze and the company of three young male filmmakers (Nat Wolff, Pico Alexander and Jon Rudnitsky) whom she invites to move in with her on her birthday to help them get their careers on track. Of course, that only serves to make her life more complicated when she starts developing feelings for one of them, a bond is created between all four of them and her husband does his best to let her know his feelings on the whole situation. On the other hand, her mother tries to convince her that her questionable decisions may not be the worst she's ever made.

'Home Again' is a romantic comedy drama directed and written by Hallie Meyers-Shyer in her filmmaking debut and produced by her Academy Award nominated mother Nancy Meyers ('The Intern', 'The Holiday', 'The Parent Trap', 'Something's Gotta Give'). It's exactly the Reese Witherspoon fix that we need, and it's coming to cinemas everywhere on September 8th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Pico Alexander, Lola Flanery, , Robb Derringer, Michael Cyril Creighton, Alex Alcheh
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment