Director: Lorenzo DeStefano
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Documentaries

Rachel Flowers is one of the world's most extraordinary multi-instrumentalists. At just 23-years-old, she is an accomplished pianist, flautist, singer, guitarist and has performed for the likes of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones and many others. And the most extraordinary thing of all is that she's achieved all this despite being completely blind from a young age. This is the story of two proud parents whose 15-week premature baby has grown up to conquer all the odds and chase her passion for music. From learning 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' at 2-years-old and developing an incredible ear for music, she has become a stalwart figure in the world of musical composition - and not just as a representative for other blind people.

'Hearing Is Believing' is a mind-blowing documentary about a young Californian woman and her journey towards a promising musical career. At the helm is the award-winning filmmaker Lorenzo DeStefano ('Talmage Farlow', 'Los Zafiros: Music from the Edge of Time'), who first met Rachel in 2014 at a local jazz club and went on to film the next two years of her life. The film is set to drop on June 16th 2017 ahead of her performance at the Keith Emerson Tribute Show in Birmingham, UK on July.


Starring: Rachel Flowers, , Keith Emerson
