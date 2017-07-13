Director: Christopher B. Landon
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

Ever get an awful sense of deja vu? Well, for Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) that sensation couldn't be more terrifying when she starts to relive the same day over and over again - each time ending with her own death. She wakes up on her birthday in a stranger's college dorm room after a heavy night of partying, returns home and gets ready for her birthday party during which she gets brutally stabbed by a masked killer. She wakes up again in the same dorm room, and again, and again, and again, until she decides to try and end this torturous cycle by finding out the identity of her murderer, why he or she is trying to kill her - or even get to them first. Of course, most people thinks she's crazy, but the college stranger, Carter Davis (Israel Broussard), wants to help after Tree proves she knows what's going to happen throughout the day. After so much dying, Tree also decides she wants to become her better self with each birthday repeat. But will it be enough to save her life?

'Happy Death Day' is 'Groundhog Day' with a horrifying twist. It's a comedy horror directed and written by Christopher Landon ('Disturbia', 'Paranormal Activity 2') with his writing partner Scott Lobdell ('X-Men'). It's set to be released on Friday, October 13th 2017.


Starring: , , Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Jason Bayle, Phi Vu, Donna Duplantier, Rob Mello, Cariella Smith
