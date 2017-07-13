Ever get an awful sense of deja vu? Well, for Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) that sensation couldn't be more terrifying when she starts to relive the same day over and over again - each time ending with her own death. She wakes up on her birthday in a stranger's college dorm room after a heavy night of partying, returns home and gets ready for her birthday party during which she gets brutally stabbed by a masked killer. She wakes up again in the same dorm room, and again, and again, and again, until she decides to try and end this torturous cycle by finding out the identity of her murderer, why he or she is trying to kill her - or even get to them first. Of course, most people thinks she's crazy, but the college stranger, Carter Davis (Israel Broussard), wants to help after Tree proves she knows what's going to happen throughout the day. After so much dying, Tree also decides she wants to become her better self with each birthday repeat. But will it be enough to save her life?
'Happy Death Day' is 'Groundhog Day' with a horrifying twist. It's a comedy horror directed and written by Christopher Landon ('Disturbia', 'Paranormal Activity 2') with his writing partner Scott Lobdell ('X-Men'). It's set to be released on Friday, October 13th 2017.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Six (Live)
5
Boof Baf
6
My Little Pony: The Movie
7
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
8
Ever get an awful sense of deja vu? Well, for Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) that...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
Patricia 'Dumbo' Dombrowski (Danielle Macdonald) is a big girl with even bigger dreams who works...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
This sharply original horror film not only approaches its premise from an unexpected angle, but...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Gabrielle Rabascal (Marion Cotillard) is in her thirties and still unmarried; an unusual circumstance for...
Get ready for the Sweet 16th Edition of New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) this...
It's 1977 and a young Mancunian man named Steven Patrick Morrissey (Jack Lowden) is on...
Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
There's a clear sense that this Tupac Shakur biopic is hoping to build on the...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
After the death of his daughter, doll maker Samuel Mullins had a crisis of self....
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.